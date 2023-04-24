Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for April 24, 2023 Deals Apr 24, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope Get This Deal $1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French Get This Deal $0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 All That Remains by Sue Black Get This Deal $3.99 Inspector Singh Investigates: A Calamitous Chinese Killing by Shamini Flint Get This Deal $1.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Dark Academia Romance Books to Swoon and Obsess Over 9 Dystopian Tales That Are Too Damn Real 9 Twisty Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able To Put Down 10 Engrossing Found Family Fantasy and Alternate History Novels 10 Satisfyingly Sinister Novels about Secret Societies Can You Guess The Horror Book Based On Its 1-Star Reviews?