Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for April 24, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Monsters We Defy
$2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope
Get This Deal
The Witch Elm
$1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French
Get This Deal
The Skeleton Key
$0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
Get This Deal
All That Remains
$1.99 All That Remains by Sue Black
Get This Deal
Inspector Singh Investigates: A Calamitous Chinese Killing
$3.99 Inspector Singh Investigates: A Calamitous Chinese Killing by Shamini Flint
Get This Deal
The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle
$1.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
Get This Deal