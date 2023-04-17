Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for April 17, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Velvet Was the Night
$2.99 Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia 
Get This Deal
The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist
$1.99 The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist by Radley Balko and Tucker Carrington 
Get This Deal
Read Herring Hunt
$2.99 Read Herring Hunt by V.M. Burns
Get This Deal
The Skeleton Key
$0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
Get This Deal
When in Rome: Inspector Roderick Alleyn
$2.99 When in Rome: Inspector Roderick Alleyn by Ngaio Marsh
Get This Deal
Saint X
$3.99 Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin 
Get This Deal