Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for April 10, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
One Fine Day the Rabbi Bought a Cross 
$1.99 One Fine Day the Rabbi Bought a Cross  by Harry Kemelman
Get This Deal
Murder in G Major 
$4.99 Murder in G Major  by Alexia Gordon
Get This Deal
Devil's Delight: An Agatha Raisin Mystery
$2.99 Devil's Delight: An Agatha Raisin Mystery by M.C. Benton
Get This Deal
The Novel Art of Murder
$2.99 The Novel Art of Murder by V.M. Burns
Get This Deal
The House of Silk: A Sherlock Holmes Novel
$4.99 The House of Silk: A Sherlock Holmes Novel by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal
The Darkness Knows
$2.99 The Darkness Knows by Arnaldur Indridason
Get This Deal