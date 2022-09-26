Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for September 26, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Sponsored by Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Sponsored by Amazon Publishing

The Lies You Told
$2.99 The Lies You Told by Harriet Tyce
Get This Deal
Yesterday
$3.99 Yesterday by Felicia Yap
Get This Deal
The ABC Murders
$1.99 The ABC Murders by Agatha Christie
Get This Deal
While Justice Sleeps
$4.99 While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
Get This Deal
Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations