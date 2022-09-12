Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for September 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Flatiron Books, publisher of Dirt Creek.

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Dirt Creek.

A Good Marriage
$2.99 A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight
Get This Deal
Red Widow
$2.99 Red Widow by Alma Katsu
Get This Deal
The Bombay Prince
$2.99 The Bombay Prince by Sujata Massey
Get This Deal
I'll Be Gone in the Dark
$2.99 I'll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara
Get This Deal
Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations