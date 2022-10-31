Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 31, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing

These Toxic Things
$1.99 These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall
Get This Deal
Live, Local, and Dead 
$1.99 Live, Local, and Dead  by Nikki Knight
Get This Deal
Unfinished Business
$1.99 Unfinished Business by J.A. Jance
Get This Deal
The Labyrinth of the Spirits
$1.99 The Labyrinth of the Spirits by  Carlos Ruiz Zafon 
Get This Deal
Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations