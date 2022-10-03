Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 3, 2022 

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing

Grave Reservations
$1.99 Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest
Get This Deal
The Other Emily
$2.99 The Other Emily by Dean Koontz
Get This Deal
Her Name Is Knight
$0.99 Her Name Is Knight by Yasmin Angoe
Get This Deal
The Crime Book
$1.99 The Crime Book by DK
Get This Deal
Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations