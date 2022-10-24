Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 24, 2022 Deals Oct 24, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Little, Brown & CompanyToday’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Little, Brown & Company. $1.99 Hallowe'en Party: A Hercule Poirot Mystery by Agatha Christie Get This Deal $1.99 Chapter and Curse by Elizabeth Penney Get This Deal $4.99 All I Did Was Shoot My Man by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $2.99 In the Lake of the Woods by Tim O'Brien Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 50 Scariest Books Of All Time Amazon Changes Kindle eBook Return Policy, Ends Lending Between Kindle Users, and More Fabulous Standalone YA Fantasy Books You Should Read The 10 Best Slipstream Books For Readers New to the Genre Books For a Rainy Day: 9 Cozy Fiction Books Set In Libraries 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now