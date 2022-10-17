Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 17, 2022 Deals Oct 17, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. our Libro.fm giveaway, in partnership with Macmillan's Reading Group GoldToday’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by our Libro.fm giveaway, in partnership with Macmillan's Reading Group Gold $1.99 A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark Get This Deal $1.99 A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins Get This Deal $1.99 The Collective by Alison Gaylin Get This Deal $2.99 Muddled Through by Barbara Ross Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Best Space Opera Books of All Time The Best and Worst Magical Schools in Literature The Best Children's Books of All Time Books For a Rainy Day: 9 Cozy Fiction Books Set In Libraries "Rogue" Employee Replaces Pro-Choice Book Orders with Christian Books 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now