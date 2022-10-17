Riot Headline Book Riot Will Match Your Donation to Taller Salud for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico
Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 17, 2022 

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
our Libro.fm giveaway, in partnership with Macmillan's Reading Group Gold

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by our Libro.fm giveaway, in partnership with Macmillan's Reading Group Gold

A Dead Djinn in Cairo
$1.99 A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark
Get This Deal
A Slow Fire Burning
$1.99 A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
Get This Deal
The Collective
$1.99 The Collective by Alison Gaylin
Get This Deal
Muddled Through
$2.99 Muddled Through by Barbara Ross
Get This Deal
Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations