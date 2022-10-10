Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 10, 2022 Deals Oct 10, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Other Emily By Dean Koontz- Free to Prime membersToday’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by The Other Emily By Dean Koontz- Free to Prime members $2.49 We Lie Here: A Thriller by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $1.99 Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger Get This Deal $1.99 The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.99 The Shadows by Alex North Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Best Space Opera Books of All Time 20 Public Domain Children's Books It's Fantasy All the Way Down: A Fantasy Sub-genres Primer 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel 13 October Mystery, Thriller, And True Crime Books To Read