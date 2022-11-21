Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for November 21, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Searcher
$1.99 The Searcher by Tana French
Get This Deal
Archibald Lawless, Anarchist at Large
$0.99 Archibald Lawless, Anarchist at Large by Walter Mosley
Get This Deal
Mirrorland
$1.99 Mirrorland by Carole Johnston
Get This Deal
The Law Book
$1.99 The Law Book by DK
Get This Deal
Metropolis
$3.99 Metropolis by B.A Shapiro
Get This Deal
We Lie Here
$3.99 We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall
Get This Deal
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations