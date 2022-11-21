Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for November 21, 2022 Deals Nov 21, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Searcher by Tana French Get This Deal $0.99 Archibald Lawless, Anarchist at Large by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $1.99 Mirrorland by Carole Johnston Get This Deal $1.99 The Law Book by DK Get This Deal $3.99 Metropolis by B.A Shapiro Get This Deal $3.99 We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal You Might Also Like 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years 12 Books to Make You Ugly Cry These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post 2022 National Book Awards Winners Announced How Many Books Does the Average Person Read?