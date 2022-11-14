Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for November 14, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
the audiobook edition of Murder at Black Oaks by Phillip Margolin

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by the audiobook edition of Murder at Black Oaks by Phillip Margolin

The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections
$2.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk
Get This Deal
The Lost Man of Bombay
$0.99 The Lost Man of Bombay by Vaseem Khan
Get This Deal
Mirrorland 
$1.99 Mirrorland  by Carole Johnstone
Get This Deal
Murder in Mesopotamia: A Hercule Poirot Mystery
$1.99 Murder in Mesopotamia: A Hercule Poirot Mystery by Agatha Christie
Get This Deal
The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu
Get This Deal
Silent in the Grave
$1.99 Silent in the Grave by Deanna Raybourn
Get This Deal
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations