Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for July 4, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Tor Books (@TorBooks)

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Tor Books (@TorBooks). 

Who Is Vera Kelly?
$1.99 Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht
Get This Deal
The Project
$2.99 The Project by Courtney Summers
Get This Deal
Murder in an Irish Bookshop
$2.99 Murder in an Irish Bookshop by Carlene O'Connor
Get This Deal
The Impossible Girl
$1.99 The Impossible Girl by Lydia Kang
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy