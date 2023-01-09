Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for January 9, 2023 Deals Jan 9, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Watching You by Lisa Jewell Get This Deal $4.99 Murder in G Major by Alexia Gordon Get This Deal $1.99 Those Who Wish Me Dead by Michael Koryta Get This Deal $3.99 Hollywood Ending by Kelly Garrett Get This Deal $2.99 Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell Get This Deal $2.99 Cari Mora by Thomas Harris Get This Deal You Might Also Like 15 Of the Most Anticipated Cozy Mysteries Out in the First Half of 2023 Quiz: Are You a YA Cover Expert? New SFF Out in January to Cozy Up With A Perfectly Inoffensive School Library 13 Cozy Fantasy Books to Cuddle Up With This Winter 10 Bedtime Stories for Adults to Help You Get Some Shut Eye