Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for January 9, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Watching You
$1.99 Watching You by Lisa Jewell
Get This Deal
Murder in G Major
$4.99 Murder in G Major by Alexia Gordon
Get This Deal
Those Who Wish Me Dead 
$1.99 Those Who Wish Me Dead  by Michael Koryta
Get This Deal
Hollywood Ending
$3.99 Hollywood Ending by Kelly Garrett
Get This Deal
Autopsy
$2.99 Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell
Get This Deal
Cari Mora
$2.99 Cari Mora by Thomas Harris
Get This Deal