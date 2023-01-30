Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for January 30, 2023   

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Confessions
$2.99 Confessions by Kanae Minato 
Year One: Chronicles of The One
$3.99 Year One: Chronicles of The One by Nora Roberts
The English Spy 
$1.99 The English Spy  by Daniel Silva
Second Watch
$1.99 Second Watch by J.A. Vance
Blonde Faith 
$1.99 Blonde Faith  by Walter Mosley
Death at the Auction
$0.99 Death at the Auction by E.C. Bateman
