Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot's Mystery and Thriller Deals for January 30, 2023 Deals Jan 30, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Confessions by Kanae Minato Get This Deal $3.99 Year One: Chronicles of The One by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 The English Spy by Daniel Silva Get This Deal $1.99 Second Watch by J.A. Vance Get This Deal $1.99 Blonde Faith by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $0.99 Death at the Auction by E.C. Bateman Get This Deal