Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for January 23, 2023  

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Missing American
$2.99 The Missing American by  Kwei Quartey  
Get This Deal
Up to No Gouda
$1.99 Up to No Gouda by Linda Reilly
Get This Deal
November Road
$1.99 November Road by Lou Berney
Get This Deal
Knots and Crosses: An Inspector Rebus Novel 
$3.99 Knots and Crosses: An Inspector Rebus Novel  by Ian Rankin
Get This Deal
They Come at Knight 
$1.99 They Come at Knight  by Yasmin Angoe
Get This Deal
Next of Kin
$0.99 Next of Kin by Kia Abdullah
Get This Deal