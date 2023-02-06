Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for February 6, 2023 Deals Feb 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal $1.99 Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $0.99 Murder at the Bookstore by Sue Minix Get This Deal $0.99 A Spoonful of Murder by J.M. Hall Get This Deal $1.99 The Last Policeman by Ben H. Winters Get This Deal $0.99 The Resort by Sarah Goodwin Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Coolest Bookstores in the World Moments in Young Adult Novels That Made Me Feel Old Here's How Moms For Liberty Is Lying About Books Kindle Unlimited Pricing: Is It Worth It? The Best Libraries You Can Get a Card for Out of State What Do 10 Years of the New York Times Young Adult Bestseller Lists Say About YA?