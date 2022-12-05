Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for December 5, 2022 Deals Dec 5, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $2.99 The Less Dead by Denise Mina Get This Deal $1.99 A Bad Day for Sunshine by Darynda Jones Get This Deal $4.99 The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide Get This Deal $1.99 The Corpse Flower by Anne Mette Hancock Get This Deal $1.99 Written in Bone: Hidden Stories in What We Leave Behind by Sue Black Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022 The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily The Best Board Games for Holiday Gatherings The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel Words of Power: 8 Fantasy Books With Word-Based or Book-Based Magic Systems