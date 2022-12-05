Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for December 5, 2022

Dial A for Aunties
$2.99 Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Less Dead
$2.99 The Less Dead by Denise Mina
A Bad Day for Sunshine
$1.99 A Bad Day for Sunshine by Darynda Jones
The Goodbye Coast
$4.99 The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide
The Corpse Flower
$1.99 The Corpse Flower by Anne Mette Hancock
Written in Bone: Hidden Stories in What We Leave Behind
$1.99 Written in Bone: Hidden Stories in What We Leave Behind by Sue Black
