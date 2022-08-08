Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for August 8, 2022 Deals Aug 8, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gallery BooksToday’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Gallery Books $0.99 The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu Get This Deal $1.99 American Sherlock by Kate Winkler Dawson Get This Deal $1.99 Body and Soul Food by Abby Collette Get This Deal $1.99 The Secret Place by Tana French Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Book Series of All Time 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now Why Do We Love Portal Fantasies? 11 Time Travel Novels That Will Transport You The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel 10 Bedtime Stories for Adults to Help You Get Some Shut Eye