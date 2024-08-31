Book Riot’s Most Popular Posts of the Week

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast . Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal .

Here are the posts from the last week that readers read the most. Maybe you missed one or two, so check them out.

Oh, how I love the fall. And we’re truly almost there. We’re finally in the last throes of summer, and September is right around the corner. You know, in my mind, that means it’s basically Halloween. Wouldn’t you agree? Let’s get ready for everyone’s favorite holiday by talking about some scary stuff.

Generally speaking, dark academia is a fairly malleable subgenre that takes place in loosely academic settings (think libraries, universities, etc.) or has an academic kind of feel. That’s the “academia” part. The “dark” part comes from the presence of everything from Gothic elements to secret societies and murders. Again, it’s all pretty flexible, as most genres are when you really try to nail them down.

There are so many exciting horror books out in the next few months, including new releases from big names, like Nick Cutter and Rivers Solomon, as well as debuts to give you the shivers. Goodreads has put together a list of 24 of the most anticipated new horror novels of the fall, so you have plenty of time to add these to your spooky season TBR. Be sure to click through to check out the full Goodreads list of upcoming sci-fi, fantasy, and horror releases.

What campus novels do is create an immersive world where the setting is in and of itself a crucial character in the book. These books typically feature young adults out on their own for the first time, learning how to navigate a new place with new people, new responsibilities, and more freedom than they have likely ever experienced before. They can also focus on the faculty and staff on those campuses. Campus novels are a world unto themselves, and because they run on a well-established timeline—the semester or the quarter—a story and relationships can play out in ways that most readers are familiar.