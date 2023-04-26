Horror Deals Book Riot’s Horror Deals for April 26, 2023 Community Apr 26, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $2.99 Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda Get This Deal $4.99 Frankenstein in Baghdad by Ahmed Saadawi Get This Deal $1.99 The Bird Eater by Ania Ahlborn Get This Deal You Might Also Like Like That Bestselling Novel? Read This Nonfiction Book The Best Sci-Fi Spaceships from Across the Galaxies 10 Engrossing Found Family Fantasy and Alternate History Novels The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 20 Dark Academia Romance Books to Swoon and Obsess Over New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week