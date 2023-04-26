Horror Deals

Book Riot’s Horror Deals for April 26, 2023

Mexican Gothic
$4.99 Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Woman, Eating
$2.99 Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda
Frankenstein in Baghdad
$4.99 Frankenstein in Baghdad by Ahmed Saadawi
The Bird Eater
$1.99 The Bird Eater by Ania Ahlborn
