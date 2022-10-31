Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day: October 31, 2022 Deals Oct 31, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones Get This Deal $2.99 All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson Get This Deal $3.99 The Witch's Daughter by Paula Brackston Get This Deal $2.99 Goodbye, Vitamin by Rachel Khong Get This Deal $1.99 The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton Get This Deal $1.99 The Dating Plan by Sara Desai Get This Deal $3.99 Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak Get This Deal $1.99 My Dearest Darkest by Kayla Cottingham Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Falling Together by Marisa de los Santos Get This Deal $0.99 Around India in 80 Trains by Monisha Rajesh Get This Deal $2.99 The Boy Who Drew Monsters by Keith Donohue Get This Deal $2.99 Pirate Queen by Judith Cook Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 A Death of No Importance by Mariah Fredericks Get This Deal $2.99 Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel Get This Deal $1.99 HausMagick by Erica Feldmann Get This Deal $3.99 Brujas by Lorraine Monteagut Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers The Top 25 TikTok Book Recommendations: 2022 14 Great Japanese Historical Fiction Books 8 Enchanting YA Fairy Tales to Feast on This Fall 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives