Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day: October 31, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

My Heart Is a Chainsaw
$1.99 My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones 
Get This Deal
All Boys Aren't Blue
$2.99 All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson
Get This Deal
The Witch's Daughter
$3.99 The Witch's Daughter by Paula Brackston
Get This Deal
Goodbye, Vitamin
$2.99 Goodbye, Vitamin by Rachel Khong
Get This Deal
The Miniaturist
$1.99 The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton 
Get This Deal
The Dating Plan
$1.99 The Dating Plan by Sara Desai 
Get This Deal
Hidden Pictures
$3.99 Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak 
Get This Deal
My Dearest Darkest
$1.99 My Dearest Darkest by Kayla Cottingham 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Falling Together
$1.99 Falling Together by Marisa de los Santos
Get This Deal
Around India in 80 Trains
$0.99 Around India in 80 Trains by Monisha Rajesh
Get This Deal
The Boy Who Drew Monsters
$2.99 The Boy Who Drew Monsters by Keith Donohue
Get This Deal
Pirate Queen
$2.99 Pirate Queen by Judith Cook
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Death of No Importance
$2.99 A Death of No Importance by Mariah Fredericks
Get This Deal
Just Like Mother
$2.99 Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel
Get This Deal
HausMagick
$1.99 HausMagick by Erica Feldmann
Get This Deal
Brujas
$3.99 Brujas by Lorraine Monteagut
Get This Deal
Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations