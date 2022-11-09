Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day: November 9, 2022 Deals Nov 9, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings Get This Deal $2.99 The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman Get This Deal $2.99 Light Years From Home by Mike Chen Get This Deal $2.99 Peg and Rose Solve a Murder by Laurien Berenson Get This Deal $2.99 Half-Blown Rose by Leesa Cross-Smith Get This Deal $4.99 Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell Get This Deal $2.99 Nowhere Girl by Cheryl Diamond Get This Deal $3.99 Love, Hate, and Clickbait by Liz Bowery Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Autumnal: The Complete Series by Daniel Kraus and Chris Shehan Get This Deal $3.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb Get This Deal $2.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern Get This Deal $2.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Ariadne by Jennifer Saint Get This Deal $3.99 The Book of Delights by Ross Gay Get This Deal $2.99 A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara Get This Deal $2.99 The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Which Book On the National Book Award Longlist Should You Read? The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week 13 November Mystery, Thrillers, and True Crime Releases 9 Gloriously Feral Goblincore Books For Winter Reading 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now