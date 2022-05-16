Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day: May 16, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Build Your House Around My Body
$2.99 Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith
The Book of Living Secrets
$2.99 The Book of Living Secrets by Madeleine Roux
The House of Broken Angels
$2.99 The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea
The Wrinkle in Time Quartet
$2.99 The Wrinkle in Time Quartet by Madeleine L'Engle
Monsoon Mansion
$1.99 Monsoon Mansion by Cinelle Barnes
The Dark
$.99 The Dark by Emma Haughton
The Downstairs Girl
$2.99 The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee
The Faithful Place
$1.99 The Faithful Place by Tana French
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

You've Reached Sam
$2.99 You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao
Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore
$1.99 Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan
Previous Daily Deals

Evil Under the Sun by Agatha Christie for r$1.99

The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer for $4.99

Three Girls from Bronzeville by Dawn Turner Trice for $3.99

Snowblind by Ragnar Jonasson for $2.99

Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March for $2.99

The Other Madisons by Bettye Kearse for $1.99

Witch & Wizard by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet for $0.99

Tales of Japan by Chronicle Books, Kotaro Chiba for $2.99

A Master of Djinn by P. Djélì Clark for $2.99

A Wizard's Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher for $4.99

The Unbroken by C.L. Clark for $4.99

None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney for $2.99

Motherhood So White by Nefertiti Austin for $2.99

Belgravia by Julian Fellowes for $2.99

Initiated by Amanda Yates Garcia for $3.99

Hollywood Homicide by Kellye Garrett for $2.99

The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante for $1.99

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna for $1.99

You Never Forget Your First by Alexis Coe for $1.99

The Golden Thread by Ravi Somaiya for $3.99

Somewhere Only We Know by Maureen Goo for $2.99

The Child Finder by Rene Denfeld for $1.99

My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan for $1.99

Sisters by Daisy Johnson for $1.99

My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones for $2.99

The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht for $1.99