Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day: June 7, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Steve Berry’s new blockbuster thriller, THE OMEGA FACTOR

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Steve Berry’s new blockbuster thriller, The Omega Factor.

Today's Featured Deals

Gallant
$3.99 Gallant by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
The Prophets
$2.99 The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr.
Get This Deal
Witch Please
$1.99 Witch Please by Ann Aguirre
Get This Deal
Disability Visibility
$1.99 Disability Visibility by Alice Wong
Get This Deal
Iron & Velvet
$1.99 Iron & Velvet by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal
Cinderella Is Dead
$2.99 Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
Get This Deal
Uprooted
$1.99 Uprooted by Naomi Novik
Get This Deal
My Real Children
$2.99 My Real Children by Jo Walton
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Violence
$1.99 The Violence by Delilah S. Dawson
Get This Deal
The Queen of Blood
$1.99 The Queen of Blood by Sarah Beth Durst
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole for $2.99

Hyperion by Dan Simmons for $1.99

Little and Lion by Brandy Colbert for $1.99

The Art of Gathering by Priya Parker for $2.99

Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam for $2.99

All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter for $1.99

The Iron King by Julie Kagawa for $2.99

Girl in the Blue Coat by Monica Hesse for $2.99

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt for $2.99

Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez for $1.99

Do You Mind If I Cancel? by Gary Janetti for $2.99

Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart for $2.99

The Hellion's Waltz: Feminine Pursuits by Olivia Waite for $1.99

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender for $1.99

The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H. G. Parry for $4.99

After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid for $1.99

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles for $1.99

Dare Me by Megan Abbott for $2.99

I Can't Date Jesus by Michael Arceneaux for $1.99

Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith for $2.99

The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett for $1.99

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston for $2.99

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake for $2.99

Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford for $2.99

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy