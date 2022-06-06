Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day: June 6, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

When No One Is Watching
$2.99 When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole 
Hyperion
$1.99 Hyperion by Dan Simmons
A Lot Like Adiós
$1.99 A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria
Little and Lion
$1.99 Little and Lion by Brandy Colbert
The Queen of Blood
$1.99 The Queen of Blood by Sarah Beth Durst
Joan Didion Collected Essays
$4.99 Joan Didion Collected Essays by Joan Didion
The Art of Gathering
$2.99 The Art of Gathering by Priya Parker
The Violence
$1.99 The Violence by Delilah S. Dawson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Leave the World Behind
$2.99 Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam
All the Murmuring Bones
$1.99 All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter
Previous Daily Deals

The World Gives Way by Marissa Levien for $1.99

When Two Feathers Fell From The Sky by Margaret Verble for $4.99

The Sandman: Book of Dreams by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson for $2.99

The Iron King by Julie Kagawa for $2.99

Girl in the Blue Coat by Monica Hesse for $2.99

The Five by Hallie Rubenhold for $1.99

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt for $2.99

Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez for $1.99

Do You Mind If I Cancel? by Gary Janetti for $2.99

Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart for $2.99

The Hellion's Waltz: Feminine Pursuits by Olivia Waite for $1.99

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender for $1.99

The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H. G. Parry for $2.99

After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid for $1.99

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan for $5.99

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles for $1.99

Dare Me by Megan Abbott for $3.99

I Can't Date Jesus by Michael Arceneaux for $1.99

Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith for $2.99

The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett for $1.99

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston for $2.99

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake for $2.99

Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford for $2.99

