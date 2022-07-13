Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day: July 13, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Don't Cry for Me
$3.99 Don't Cry for Me by Daniel Black
We Had To Remove This Post
$3.99 We Had To Remove This Post by Hanna Bervoets
Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body
$1.99 Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig
First Love, Take Two
$2.99 First Love, Take Two by Sajni Patel
The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School
$3.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
The Ladies of the Secret Circus
$2.99 The Ladies of the Secret Circus by Constance Sayers 
We Are All The Same in the Dark
$2.99 We Are All The Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin 
The Light Brigade
$1.99 The Light Brigade by Kameron Hurley 
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Bookshop of Forgotten Dreams
$0.99 The Bookshop of Forgotten Dreams by Emily Blaine
Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths
$3.99 Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths by Natalie Haynes
Previous Daily Deals

How the Light Gets In by Louise Penny for $2.99

The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding by Lydia Kang for $1.99

Miss Benson's Beetle by Rachel Joyce for $2.99

The Emma Project by Sonali Dev for $3.99

The Library of the Unwritten by A. J. Hackwith for $1.99

Bunny by Mona Awad for $1.99

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden for $1.99

The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi  for $4.99

Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel for $2.99

Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell for $2.99

Motherest by Kristen Iskandrian for $2.99

Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell for $2.99

The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans for $1.99

My Contrary Mary by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows for $1.99

American Duchess by Karen Harper for $1.99

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $1.99

The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam for $1.99

Sisters of the Snake by Sirena & Sasha Nanua for $1.99

My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey for $4.99

Goldilocks by Laura Lam for $4.99

The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers by Maxwell King for $1.99

Fingersmith by Sarah Waters for $1.99

