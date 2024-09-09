Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 9, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Sep 9, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $6.99Listen for the Lie by Amy TinteraGet This Deal$4.99Lone Women by Victor LavalleGet This Deal $2.99Lula Dean's Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten MillerGet This Deal$2.99The Partner Track by Helen WanGet This Deal $2.99I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie SueGet This Deal$2.99How to Die Famous by Benjamin DeanGet This Deal $.99The Pumpkin Spice Cafe by Laurie GilmoreGet This Deal$2.99The City of Stardust by Georgia SummersGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $0.99Neon Roses by Rachel DawsonGet This Deal$0.99Breverton's Phantasmagoria by Terry BrevertonGet This Deal $1.99The Bone Garden by Tess GerritsenGet This Deal$2.99Until I'm Yours by Kennedy RyanGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99A Crane Among Wolves by June HurGet This Deal$0.99Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale HurstonGet This Deal $4.99The Light We Carry by Michelle ObamaGet This Deal$2.99Siren Queen by Nghi VoGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books On Goodreads in August The Biggest Book News of the Week The Best Mystery Books of the Past 10 Years For Armchair Sleuths New Science Fiction Fantasy Releases and Houses Filled With Horror Back To Sleuthing: 11 New Mystery & Thrillers for September 2024 You Feel That Chill? That's New September Horror in the Air