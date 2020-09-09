Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 9, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Golden Poppies by Laila Ibrahim for $1.99
Dirt by Bill Buford for $3.99
Giving Up the Ghost by Hilary Mantel for $2.99
Frankly in Love by David Yoon for $1.99
Dear Martin by Nic Stone for $1.99
We Are Okay by Nina LaCour for $2.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
The Bourbon Thief by Tiffany Reisz for $3.99
Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse for $1.99
Did You Ever Have a Family by Bill Clegg for $1.99
Passing by Nella Larsen for $1.99
Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris for $2.99
Signal to the Noise by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $0.99
The Lost Girls of Paris by Pam Jenoff for $2.99
Homesick for Another World by Otessa Moshfegh for $4.99
The Widow by Fiona Barton for $1.99
Opium and Absinthe by Lydia Kang for $4.99
The Paper Bark Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu for $3.99
Intimations by Zadie Smith for $4.99
Godshot by Chelsea Bieker for $2.99
The Price Guide to the Occult by Leslye Walton for $4.99
Ayesha At Last by Uzma Jalauddin for $4.99
The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle for $3.99
Hearts Unbroken by Cynthia Leitich Smith for $0.99
River of Teeth by Sarah Gailey for $3.99
Monstress Vol. One by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda for $4.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $1.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil by Lezley McSpaddena for $0.99
Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $2.99
This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand for $2.99
And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosely for $4.99