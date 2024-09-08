Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 8, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Breverton's Phantasmagoria

$0.99

Breverton's Phantasmagoria by Terry Breverton
Get This Deal
Zorrie

$1.99

Zorrie by Laird Hunt
Get This Deal
Wicked Fox

$1.99

Wicked Fox by Kat Cho
Get This Deal
Neon Roses

$0.99

Neon Roses by Rachel Dawson
Get This Deal
How It Feels to be Colored Me

$1.99

How It Feels to be Colored Me by Zora Neale Hurston
Get This Deal
The Bone Garden

$1.99

The Bone Garden by Tess Gerritsen
Get This Deal
Until I'm Yours

$2.99

Until I'm Yours by Kennedy Ryan
Get This Deal
Beyond the Wand

$3.99

Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Crane Among Wolves

$2.99

A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur
Get This Deal
Their Eyes Were Watching God

$0.99

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
Get This Deal
Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes

$2.99

Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes by Edith Hamilton
Get This Deal
A Marvellous Light

$2.99

A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Light We Carry

$4.99

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama
Get This Deal
Siren Queen

$2.99

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
Get This Deal
From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home

$2.99

From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi Locke
Get This Deal
Witchblood: The Hounds of Love

$3.99

Witchblood: The Hounds of Love by Matthew Erman, Lisa Sterle
Get This Deal