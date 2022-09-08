Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 8, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Blood of Troy

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Blood of Troy.

Today's Featured Deals

The Clockmaker's Daughter
$1.99 The Clockmaker's Daughter by Kate Morton
Get This Deal
In My Dreams I Hold a Knife
$1.99 In My Dreams I Hold a Knife by Ashley Winstead
Get This Deal
The Son of Mr. Suleman
$1.99 The Son of Mr. Suleman by Eric Jerome Dickey
Get This Deal
The Hacienda
$6.99 The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
Get This Deal
The Prey of Gods
$1.99 The Prey of Gods by Nicky Drayden
Get This Deal
Leonardo da Vinci
$3.99 Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson
Get This Deal
Witches Abroad
$1.99 Witches Abroad by Terry Pratchett
Get This Deal
The Magicians Trilogy
$2.99 The Magicians Trilogy by Lev Grossman
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Separation
$2.99 A Separation by Katie Kitamura
Get This Deal
Serpent & Dove
$1.99 Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin
Get This Deal
Tess of the Road
$1.99 Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman
Get This Deal
Real Easy
$2.99 Real Easy by Marie Rutkoski
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Unsinkable Greta James
$4.99 The Unsinkable Greta James by Jennifer E. Smith
Get This Deal
The Bromance Book Club
$1.99 The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams
Get This Deal
The Milky Way
$3.99 The Milky Way by Moiya McTier 
Get This Deal
The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu
$1.99 The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu by Joshua Hammer
Get This Deal
Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations