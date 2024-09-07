Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 7, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

A Crane Among Wolves

$2.99

A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur
No Reservations

$2.99

No Reservations by Sheryl Lister
Their Eyes Were Watching God

$0.99

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
A Marvellous Light

$2.99

A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske
The Darkness Within Us

$1.99

The Darkness Within Us by Tricia Levenseller
Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes

$2.99

Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes by Edith Hamilton
This Much is True

$1.99

This Much is True by Miriam Margolyes
HIM

$2.99

HIM by Geoff Ryman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism

$2.99

Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism by Rachel Maddow
From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home

$2.99

From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi Locke
The Light We Carry

$4.99

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama
Siren Queen

$2.99

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
Previous Daily Deals

Witchblood: The Hounds of Love

$3.99

Witchblood: The Hounds of Love by Matthew Erman, Lisa Sterle
Dead Letters

$4.99

Dead Letters by Caite Dolan-Leach
The Spy and I

$1.99

The Spy and I by Tiana Smith
The Belle of Belgrave Square

$1.99

The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi Mathews
