Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for September 7, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 7, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99A Crane Among Wolves by June HurGet This Deal$2.99No Reservations by Sheryl ListerGet This Deal $0.99Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale HurstonGet This Deal$2.99A Marvellous Light by Freya MarskeGet This Deal $1.99The Darkness Within Us by Tricia LevensellerGet This Deal$2.99Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes by Edith HamiltonGet This Deal $1.99This Much is True by Miriam MargolyesGet This Deal$2.99HIM by Geoff RymanGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism by Rachel MaddowGet This Deal$2.99From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi LockeGet This Deal $4.99The Light We Carry by Michelle ObamaGet This Deal$2.99Siren Queen by Nghi VoGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99Witchblood: The Hounds of Love by Matthew Erman, Lisa SterleGet This Deal$4.99Dead Letters by Caite Dolan-LeachGet This Deal $1.99The Spy and I by Tiana SmithGet This Deal$1.99The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi MathewsGet This Deal