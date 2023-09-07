Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 7, 2023 Deals Sep 7, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Together We Burn by Isabel Ibañez Get This Deal $5.99 The Guest by Emma Cline Get This Deal $2.99 How Long 'til Black Future Month? by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $0.99 The Souls of Black Folk by W.E.B. Du Bois Get This Deal $2.99 Down the River unto the Sea by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $1.99 The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot Get This Deal $2.99 The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu by Tom Lin Get This Deal $1.99 White Trash by Nancy Isenberg Get This Deal $1.99 After You'd Gone by Maggie O'Farrell Get This Deal $1.99 The Mother of Black Hollywood by Jennifer Lewis Get This Deal $2.99 The Shepherd's Crown by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $2.99 A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Blighted Stars by Megan E. O'Keefe Get This Deal $2.99 What Have We Done by Alex Finlay Get This Deal $1.99 The God of Good Looks by Breanne Mc Ivor Get This Deal $2.99 Built to Last by Erin Hahn Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby Get This Deal $2.99 The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas Get This Deal $2.99 The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling Get This Deal $1.99 Bunny by Mona Awad Get This Deal You Might Also Like Short, Snacky Fantasy for Busy Readers 10 Terrifying New Horror Books to Read in September 2023 20 Trailblazing Comic Strips That Changed the Game The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Book Banners May Force Closure of a Virginia Public Library October 1 The Best New Book Releases Out September 5, 2023