Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 7, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Together We Burn
$2.99 Together We Burn by Isabel Ibañez
Get This Deal
The Guest
$5.99 The Guest by Emma Cline
Get This Deal
How Long 'til Black Future Month?
$2.99 How Long 'til Black Future Month? by N. K. Jemisin
Get This Deal
The Souls of Black Folk
$0.99 The Souls of Black Folk by W.E.B. Du Bois
Get This Deal
Down the River unto the Sea
$2.99 Down the River unto the Sea by Walter Mosley
Get This Deal
The Princess Diaries
$1.99 The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot
Get This Deal
The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu
$2.99 The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu by Tom Lin
Get This Deal
White Trash
$1.99 White Trash by Nancy Isenberg
Get This Deal
After You'd Gone
$1.99 After You'd Gone by Maggie O'Farrell
Get This Deal
The Mother of Black Hollywood
$1.99 The Mother of Black Hollywood by Jennifer Lewis
Get This Deal
The Shepherd's Crown
$2.99 The Shepherd's Crown by Terry Pratchett
Get This Deal
A Spindle Splintered
$2.99 A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Blighted Stars
$2.99 The Blighted Stars by Megan E. O'Keefe
Get This Deal
What Have We Done
$2.99 What Have We Done by Alex Finlay
Get This Deal
The God of Good Looks
$1.99 The God of Good Looks by Breanne Mc Ivor
Get This Deal
Built to Last
$2.99 Built to Last by Erin Hahn
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

All the Sinners Bleed
$4.99 All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
Get This Deal
The Sunbearer Trials
$2.99 The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas
Get This Deal
The Death of Jane Lawrence
$2.99 The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling
Get This Deal
Bunny
$1.99 Bunny by Mona Awad
Get This Deal