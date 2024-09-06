Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 6, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99Witchblood: The Hounds of Love by Matthew Erman, Lisa SterleGet This Deal$1.99A Duke by Default by Alyssa ColeGet This Deal $1.99Educating Caroline by Meg CabotGet This Deal$1.99The Museum of Failures by Thrity UmrigarGet This Deal $4.99Dead Letters by Caite Dolan-LeachGet This Deal$2.99Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism by Rachel MaddowGet This Deal $1.99The Spy and I by Tiana SmithGet This Deal$2.99From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi LockeGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Deep by Rivers SolomonGet This Deal$1.99Sign Here by Claudia LuxGet This Deal $2.99I Only Read Murder by Will Ferguson, Ian FergusonGet This Deal$6.99The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah HarknessGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi MathewsGet This Deal$3.99Other Minds by Peter Godfrey-SmithGet This Deal $4.99The Light We Carry by Michelle ObamaGet This Deal$2.99Siren Queen by Nghi VoGet This Deal You Might Also Like Back To Sleuthing: 11 New Mystery & Thrillers for September 2024 The Best Book Club Books of September A Whirlwind Sci-Fi Adventure That's Like Indiana Jones in Space Disney has Paused Neil Gaiman's THE GRAVEYARD BOOK Adaptation in Light of Sexual Assault Allegations You Feel That Chill? That's New September Horror in the Air 10 New Nonfiction Books Out in September You Need to Read