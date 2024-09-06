Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 6, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Witchblood: The Hounds of Love

$3.99

Witchblood: The Hounds of Love by Matthew Erman, Lisa Sterle
A Duke by Default

$1.99

A Duke by Default by Alyssa Cole
Educating Caroline

$1.99

Educating Caroline by Meg Cabot
The Museum of Failures

$1.99

The Museum of Failures by Thrity Umrigar
Dead Letters

$4.99

Dead Letters by Caite Dolan-Leach
Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism

$2.99

Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism by Rachel Maddow
The Spy and I

$1.99

The Spy and I by Tiana Smith
From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home

$2.99

From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi Locke
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Deep

$1.99

The Deep by Rivers Solomon
Sign Here

$1.99

Sign Here by Claudia Lux
I Only Read Murder

$2.99

I Only Read Murder by Will Ferguson, Ian Ferguson
The Black Bird Oracle

$6.99

The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness
Previous Daily Deals

The Belle of Belgrave Square

$1.99

The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi Mathews
Other Minds

$3.99

Other Minds by Peter Godfrey-Smith
The Light We Carry

$4.99

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama
Siren Queen

$2.99

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
