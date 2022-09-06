Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 6, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Blue-Skinned Gods
$1.99 Blue-Skinned Gods by SJ Sindu
Into the Drowning Deep
$2.99 Into the Drowning Deep by Mira Grant
Gideon the Ninth
$4.99 Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
The Night Tiger
$2.99 The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo
The Sandman
$1.99 The Sandman by Neil Gaiman
Well-Read Black Girl
$1.99 Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim
The Bromance Book Club
$1.99 The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams
Tess of the Road
$1.99 Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Harrow the Ninth
$4.99 Harrow the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
The Nature of the Beast
$3.99 The Nature of the Beast by Louise Penny
The Plentiful Darkness
$2.99 The Plentiful Darkness by Heather Kassner
Magic Lessons
$1.99 Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman
Previous Daily Deals

Station Eleven
$1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
Black Water Sister
$1.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho
The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu
$1.99 The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu by Joshua Hammer
A Children's Bible
$2.99 A Children's Bible by Lydia Millet 
