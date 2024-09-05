Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 5, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Hate to Want You

$1.99

Hate to Want You by Alisha Rai
Sign Here

$1.99

Sign Here by Claudia Lux
The Deep

$1.99

The Deep by Rivers Solomon
I Only Read Murder

$2.99

I Only Read Murder by Will Ferguson, Ian Ferguson
Other Minds

$3.99

Other Minds by Peter Godfrey-Smith
The Cooking Gene

$4.99

The Cooking Gene by Michael Twitty
The Black Bird Oracle

$6.99

The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness
The Belle of Belgrave Square

$1.99

The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi Mathews
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Light We Carry

$4.99

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama
Conversations with Friends

$1.99

Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
Plain Bad Heroines

$1.99

Plain Bad Heroines by emily m. danforth
Siren Queen

$2.99

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
Previous Daily Deals

Earthlings

$2.99

Earthlings by Sayaka Murata
The Sinister Mystery of the Mesmerizing Girl

$1.99

The Sinister Mystery of the Mesmerizing Girl by Theodora Goss
Love Her or Lose Her

$1.99

Love Her or Lose Her by Tessa Bailey
A Deadly Inside Scoop

$1.99

A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette
