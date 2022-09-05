Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 5, 2022 Deals Sep 5, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. BELLADONNA, the first book in Adalyn Grace’s new seriesToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Belladonna, the first book in Adalyn Grace’s new series. Today's Featured Deals $4.99 Harrow the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $2.99 The Guest Book by Sarah Blake Get This Deal $4.99 Haben by Haben Girma Get This Deal $2.99 John Dies at the End by Jason Pargin Get This Deal $2.99 Good Intentions by Kasim Ali Get This Deal $3.99 The Nature of the Beast by Louise Penny Get This Deal $2.99 The Plentiful Darkness by Heather Kassner Get This Deal $2.99 A Most Beautiful Thing by Arshay Cooper Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal $1.99 The Hidden Palace by Helene Wecker Get This Deal $2.99 The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino Get This Deal $2.99 Over the Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $1.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho Get This Deal $1.99 Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri Get This Deal $2.99 A Children's Bible by Lydia Millet Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match the Fantasy Novel To Its Opening Lines? The Best Historical Fiction Books You've Never Heard Of 10 of the Best Sleuths in Cozy Mysteries 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time Why I Only Read Romance Books On My Phone Few Parents Actually Opt Students Out of Florida School Library Books