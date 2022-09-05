Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 5, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
BELLADONNA, the first book in Adalyn Grace’s new series

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Belladonna, the first book in Adalyn Grace’s new series.

Today's Featured Deals

Harrow the Ninth
$4.99 Harrow the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Get This Deal
The Guest Book
$2.99 The Guest Book by Sarah Blake
Get This Deal
Haben
$4.99 Haben by Haben Girma
Get This Deal
John Dies at the End
$2.99 John Dies at the End by Jason Pargin
Get This Deal
Good Intentions
$2.99 Good Intentions by Kasim Ali
Get This Deal
The Nature of the Beast
$3.99 The Nature of the Beast by Louise Penny
Get This Deal
The Plentiful Darkness
$2.99 The Plentiful Darkness by Heather Kassner
Get This Deal
A Most Beautiful Thing
$2.99 A Most Beautiful Thing by Arshay Cooper
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Magic Lessons
$1.99 Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal
The Hidden Palace
$1.99 The Hidden Palace by Helene Wecker
Get This Deal
The Devotion of Suspect X
$2.99 The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino
Get This Deal
Over the Woodward Wall
$2.99 Over the Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Station Eleven
$1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
Get This Deal
Black Water Sister
$1.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho
Get This Deal
Tokyo Ueno Station
$1.99 Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri
Get This Deal
A Children's Bible
$2.99 A Children's Bible by Lydia Millet 
Get This Deal
Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations