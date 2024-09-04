Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 4, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Sep 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Plain Bad Heroines by emily m. danforthGet This Deal$2.99Siren Queen by Nghi VoGet This Deal $2.99A Marvellous Light by Freya MarskeGet This Deal$2.99Earthlings by Sayaka MurataGet This Deal $1.99Conversations with Friends by Sally RooneyGet This Deal$4.99The Light We Carry by Michelle ObamaGet This Deal $1.99Pretty Monsters by Kelly LinkGet This Deal$1.99Love Her or Lose Her by Tessa BaileyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Sinister Mystery of the Mesmerizing Girl by Theodora GossGet This Deal$2.99The Heart Principle by Helen HoangGet This Deal $1.99A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby ColletteGet This Deal$2.99That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly LemmingGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $5.99Help Wanted by Adelle WaldmanGet This Deal$1.99Yolk by Mary H. K. ChoiGet This Deal $4.49The Mystery Writer by Sulari GentillGet This Deal$2.99People of the Book by Geraldine BrooksGet This Deal You Might Also Like You Feel That Chill? That's New September Horror in the Air The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in August 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Spaceships and Dragons and Gods, Oh My! 11 Exciting New SFF Books Out September 2024 The Best New Books of September Brand New Science Fiction and Fantasy in Translation to Start September