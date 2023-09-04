Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

All the Sinners Bleed
$4.99 All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
Get This Deal
Things We Do in the Dark
$2.99 Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier
Get This Deal
Victory City
$1.99 Victory City by Salman Rushdie
Get This Deal
Night Will Find You
$2.99 Night Will Find You by Julia Heaberlin
Get This Deal
Bunny
$1.99 Bunny by Mona Awad
Get This Deal
The Lost Witch
$2.99 The Lost Witch by Paige Crutcher
Get This Deal
Shadow and Bone
$2.99 Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
Get This Deal
The Death of Jane Lawrence
$2.99 The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling
Get This Deal
Liar, Dreamer, Thief
$6.99 Liar, Dreamer, Thief by Maria Dong
Get This Deal
Something Spectacular
$1.99 Something Spectacular by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Vanishing Deep
$2.99 The Vanishing Deep by Astrid Scholte
Get This Deal
Little Secrets
$2.99 Little Secrets by Jennifer Hillier
Get This Deal
The Midnight Bargain
$3.99 The Midnight Bargain by C. L. Polk
Get This Deal
The Lies You Told
$1.99 The Lies You Told by Harriet Tyce
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Arsenic and Adobo
$1.99 Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala
Get This Deal
The Sunbearer Trials
$2.99 The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas
Get This Deal
The Good Girl
$2.99 The Good Girl by Mary Kubica
Get This Deal
56 Days
$1.99 56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard
Get This Deal