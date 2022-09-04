Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 4, 2022 Deals Sep 4, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon PublishingToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 The Milky Way by Moiya McTier Get This Deal $1.99 The Russian Cage by Charlaine Harris Get This Deal $1.99 The Hidden Palace by Helene Wecker Get This Deal $2.99 The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino Get This Deal $1.99 Cast in Shadow by Michelle Sagara Get This Deal $0.99 An Unexpected Kind of Love by Hayden Stone Get This Deal $2.99 Over the Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker Get This Deal $1.99 Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Elder Race by Adrian Tchaikovsky Get This Deal $1.99 The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu by Joshua Hammer Get This Deal $2.99 Red Widow by Alma Katssu Get This Deal $2.99 Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $1.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho Get This Deal $1.99 Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri Get This Deal $2.99 A Children's Bible by Lydia Millet Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match the Fantasy Novel To Its Opening Lines? The Best Historical Fiction Books You've Never Heard Of 10 of the Best Sleuths in Cozy Mysteries Why I Only Read Romance Books On My Phone Few Parents Actually Opt Students Out of Florida School Library Books 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time