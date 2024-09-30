Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 30, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 30, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Hole by Hye-young PyunGet This Deal$1.99Out There Screaming by Jordan Peele (editor)Get This Deal $2.99His Majesty's Dragon by Naomi NovikGet This Deal$1.99Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-GarciaGet This Deal $2.99Cutting for Stone by Abraham VergheseGet This Deal$1.99Good Girl, Bad Blood by Holly JacksonGet This Deal $1.99Weyward by Emilia HartGet This Deal$1.99Hidden Valley Road by Robert KolkerGet This Deal $1.99Soul of the Sword by Julie KagawaGet This Deal$1.99The Lily of Ludgate Hill by Mimi MathewsGet This Deal $3.99The Lost Tomb by Douglas PrestonGet This Deal$2.99Leviathan Wakes by James S.A. CoreyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Wolf Hall by Hilary MantelGet This Deal$1.99Whiskey Tender by Deborah TaffaGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Go Tell It on the Mountain by James BaldwinGet This Deal$2.99Heated Rivals by Katee RobertGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads in September 2024 Just Read These SFF Books. They're Great. The Best New Books Coming in October 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In Fall Into A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For October 2024 New Cozy Comics, Graphic Novels, and Manga to Ease You Into Fall