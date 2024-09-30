Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 30, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Hole

$1.99

The Hole by Hye-young Pyun
Out There Screaming

$1.99

Out There Screaming by Jordan Peele (editor)
His Majesty's Dragon

$2.99

His Majesty's Dragon by Naomi Novik
Gods of Jade and Shadow

$1.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Cutting for Stone

$2.99

Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
Good Girl, Bad Blood

$1.99

Good Girl, Bad Blood by Holly Jackson
Weyward

$1.99

Weyward by Emilia Hart
Hidden Valley Road

$1.99

Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker
Soul of the Sword

$1.99

Soul of the Sword by Julie Kagawa
The Lily of Ludgate Hill

$1.99

The Lily of Ludgate Hill by Mimi Mathews
The Lost Tomb

$3.99

The Lost Tomb by Douglas Preston
Leviathan Wakes

$2.99

Leviathan Wakes by James S.A. Corey
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Wolf Hall

$1.99

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel
Whiskey Tender

$1.99

Whiskey Tender by Deborah Taffa
Previous Daily Deals

Go Tell It on the Mountain

$1.99

Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin
Heated Rivals

$2.99

Heated Rivals by Katee Robert
