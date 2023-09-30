Riot Headline Here is What Parents Think of Book Bans: EveryLibrary & Book Riot Survey Results
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Perfumist of Paris
$6.99 The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi
The Foxglove King
$2.99 The Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten
Call Your Daughter Home
$2.99 Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera
Earthlings
$3.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata
Raw Dog
$2.99 Raw Dog by Jamie Loftus
The Refugees
$2.99 The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen
Hokuloa Road
$2.99 Hokuloa Road by Elizabeth Hand
A Bride's Guide to Marriage and Murder
$3.99 A Bride's Guide to Marriage and Murder by Dianne Freeman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore
$2.99 The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore by Kim Fu
A Place for Us
$1.99 A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle
$3.99 The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle by Matt Cain
The Book of Lamps and Banners
$3.99 The Book of Lamps and Banners by Elizabeth Hand
Previous Daily Deals

We Have Always Lived in the Castle
$1.99 We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
The Salt Grows Heavy
$2.99 The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw
Bindle Punk Bruja
$1.99 Bindle Punk Bruja by Desideria Mesa
A Botanist's Guide to Flowers and Fatality
$1.99 A Botanist's Guide to Flowers and Fatality by Kate Khavari
