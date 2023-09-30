Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 30, 2023 Deals Sep 30, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $6.99 The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi Get This Deal $2.99 The Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten Get This Deal $2.99 Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera Get This Deal $3.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata Get This Deal $2.99 Raw Dog by Jamie Loftus Get This Deal $2.99 The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen Get This Deal $2.99 Hokuloa Road by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal $3.99 A Bride's Guide to Marriage and Murder by Dianne Freeman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore by Kim Fu Get This Deal $1.99 A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza Get This Deal $3.99 The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle by Matt Cain Get This Deal $3.99 The Book of Lamps and Banners by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw Get This Deal $1.99 Bindle Punk Bruja by Desideria Mesa Get This Deal $1.99 A Botanist's Guide to Flowers and Fatality by Kate Khavari Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Worst First Lines in Literature: The Lyttle Lytton Contest 10 of the Most Polarizing Books to Ponder 6 Adaptations of Books That Their Authors Didn’t Like 20 Must-Read No-Sleep Stories "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives Your Ultimate Guide to Fall 2023 YA Book Releases