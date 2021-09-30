Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 30, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
This Is Where I Leave You by Jonathan Tropper for $2.99
The Dinner List by Rebecca Serle for $2.99
Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer for $2.99
Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi for $4.99
The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $1.99
The Black Witch by Laurie Forest for $2.99
Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Jonny Garza Villa for $1.99
The Revisioners by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton for $1.99
The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz for $2.99
The Trial of Lizzie Borden by Cara Robertson for $2.99
Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas for $2.99
Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan for $2.99
The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescof-Weinstein for $4.99
When the Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99
These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall for $4.99
Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown for $2.99
The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel Jose Older for $2.99
Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn for $2.99
The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley for $2.99
The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person by Frederick Joseph for $1.99
The Truth Hurts by Rebecca Reid for $1.99
The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99
Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $2.99
A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99
The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99