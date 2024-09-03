Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 3, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 3, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Sinister Mystery of the Mesmerizing Girl by Theodora GossGet This Deal$2.99The Heart Principle by Helen HoangGet This Deal $2.99What Fresh Hell Is This? by Heather CorinnaGet This Deal$1.99The Mad Women's Ball by Victoria Mas, Frank Wynne (trans.)Get This Deal $1.99A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby ColletteGet This Deal$2.99That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly LemmingGet This Deal $1.99The Retreat by Sarah PearseGet This Deal$5.99Help Wanted by Adelle WaldmanGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Lighthouse Witches by C. J. CookeGet This Deal$1.99Yolk by Mary H. K. ChoiGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.49The Mystery Writer by Sulari GentillGet This Deal$2.99People of the Book by Geraldine BrooksGet This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in August 2024 The Most Popular Book Club Books of August, According to Goodreads The Most Anticipated Horror Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads 8 Spicy Dark Academia Romance Books to Read This Autumn 10 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books Set in Hawai'i Spaceships and Dragons and Gods, Oh My! 11 Exciting New SFF Books Out September 2024