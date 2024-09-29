Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 29, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Woman Next Door

$2.99

The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso
The Sun and Her Flowers

$1.99

The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur
The Honjin Murders

$1.99

The Honjin Murders by Seishi Yokomizo, translated by Louise Heal Kawai
Heated Rivals

$2.99

Heated Rivals by Katee Robert
A Botanist's Guide to Flowers and Fatality

$2.99

A Botanist's Guide to Flowers and Fatality by Kate Khavari
Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers

$1.99

Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers by Jessica Roux
Radical Respect

$2.99

Radical Respect by Kim Scott
Little Weirds

$2.99

Little Weirds by Jenny Slate
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Here for It

$4.99

Here for It by R. Eric Thomas
Less Is Lost

$2.99

Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer
Wolf Hall

$1.99

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel
Whiskey Tender

$1.99

Whiskey Tender by Deborah Taffa
Previous Daily Deals

The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks

$2.50

The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
Olga Dies Dreaming

$2.99

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez
Go Tell It on the Mountain

$1.99

Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin
Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth

$1.99

Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth by Natalie Haynes
