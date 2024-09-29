Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 29, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Woman Next Door by Yewande OmotosoGet This Deal$1.99The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi KaurGet This Deal $1.99The Honjin Murders by Seishi Yokomizo, translated by Louise Heal KawaiGet This Deal$2.99Heated Rivals by Katee RobertGet This Deal $2.99A Botanist's Guide to Flowers and Fatality by Kate KhavariGet This Deal$1.99Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers by Jessica RouxGet This Deal $2.99Radical Respect by Kim ScottGet This Deal$2.99Little Weirds by Jenny SlateGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99Here for It by R. Eric ThomasGet This Deal$2.99Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean GreerGet This Deal $1.99Wolf Hall by Hilary MantelGet This Deal$1.99Whiskey Tender by Deborah TaffaGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.50The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna RobinsonGet This Deal$2.99Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl GonzalezGet This Deal $1.99Go Tell It on the Mountain by James BaldwinGet This Deal$1.99Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth by Natalie HaynesGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads in September 2024 The Best New Books Coming in October Just Read These SFF Books. They're Great. 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In Hidden Gem Audiobooks New Cozy Comics, Graphic Novels, and Manga to Ease You Into Fall