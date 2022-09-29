Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 29, 2022 Deals Sep 29, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Mia Sheridan’s New York Times bestselling BookTok sensation Archer’s VoiceToday's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Mia Sheridan’s New York Times bestselling BookTok sensation Archer’s Voice. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 The Raven Tower by Anne Leckie Get This Deal $1.99 Why We Can't Sleep by Ada Calhoun Get This Deal $1.99 Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith Get This Deal $1.99 The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch Get This Deal $2.99 The Paris Seamstress by Natasha Lester Get This Deal $3.99 You Sound Like a White Girl by Julissa Arce Get This Deal $1.99 The "I Do" Dilemma by Jayci Lee Get This Deal $2.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $5.99 Girl in the Tower by Katherine Arden Get This Deal $2.99 Mr. Malcolm's List by Suzanne Allain Get This Deal $6.99 Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine Get This Deal $0.99 A Duke, A Lady, and a Baby by Vanessa Riley Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest Get This Deal $1.99 Murder on the Red River by Marcie R. Rendon Get This Deal $1.99 The Ice Queen by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal $2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Which Character from the Peanuts Comics Are You? 20 Must-Read Genre-Blending Literary Fiction Books The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon 10 of the Best Goodreads Reviewers to Follow 20 Must-Read Witchy Mysteries & Thrillers 9 Books for Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer