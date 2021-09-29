Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 29, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Dinner List by Rebecca Serle for $2.99

Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer for $2.99

Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi for $4.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $1.99

The Black Witch by Laurie Forest for $2.99

Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Jonny Garza Villa for $1.99

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern for $2.99

The Revisioners by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton for $1.99

The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz for $2.99

The Trial of Lizzie Borden by Cara Robertson for $2.99

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas for $2.99

Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan for $2.99

The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescof-Weinstein for $4.99

When the Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99

These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall for $4.99

Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown for $2.99

The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel Jose Older for $2.99

Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn for $2.99

The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley for $2.99

The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person by Frederick Joseph for $1.99

The Truth Hurts by Rebecca Reid for $1.99

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $2.99

A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99