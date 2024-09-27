Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 27, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

These Women

$2.99

These Women by Ivy Pochoda
Gold Diggers

$1.99

Gold Diggers by Sanjena Sathian
A Gamble at Sunset

$3.99

A Gamble at Sunset by Vanessa Riley
Wrong Place Wrong Time

$1.99

Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister
Olga Dies Dreaming

$2.99

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez
Whiskey Tender

$1.99

Whiskey Tender by Deborah Taffa
Menewood

$2.99

Menewood by Nicola Griffith
Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth

$1.99

Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth by Natalie Haynes
The United States of Cryptids

$2.99

The United States of Cryptids by J.W. Ocker
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks

$2.50

The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Long Live Evil

$2.99

Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees Brennan
Go Tell It on the Mountain

$1.99

Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin
Crying in H Mart

$1.99

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
No Gods, No Monsters

$1.99

No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell Turnbull
Previous Daily Deals

The Night House

$5.99

The Night House by Jo Nesbo, Neil Smith (trans.)
Within Arm's Reach

$1.99

Within Arm's Reach by Ann Napolitano
The Best Strangers in the World

$1.99

The Best Strangers in the World by Ari Shapiro
The Familiar

$7.99

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo
