Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Dial A for Aunties
$1.99 Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Get This Deal
Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble
$2.99 Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal
An Island Princess Starts a Scandal
$6.99 An Island Princess Starts a Scandal by Adriana Herrera
Get This Deal
Bookish and the Beast
$1.99 Bookish and the Beast by Ashley Poston
Get This Deal
The Path of Thorns
$1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slatter
Get This Deal
Slender Man
$1.99 Slender Man by Anonymous
Get This Deal
The Salt Grows Heavy
$2.99 The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw
Get This Deal
The Late Mrs. Willoughby
$1.99 The Late Mrs. Willoughby by Claudia Gray
Get This Deal
Bindle Punk Bruja
$1.99 Bindle Punk Bruja by Desideria Mesa
Get This Deal
Of Wolves and Men
$2.99 Of Wolves and Men by Barry Lopez
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

We Have Always Lived in the Castle
$1.99 We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
Get This Deal
Toil & Trouble
$2.99 Toil & Trouble by Tess Sharpe, Jessica Spotswood (editors)
Get This Deal
The Luminous Dead
$1.99 The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling
Get This Deal
The Testaments
$1.99 The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Last Housewife
$2.24 The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead
Get This Deal
The Lady's Guide to Petticoats and Piracy
$1.99 The Lady's Guide to Petticoats and Piracy by Mackenzi Lee
Get This Deal
Finlay Donovan Is Killing It
$2.99 Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
Get This Deal
Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine
$1.99 Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
Get This Deal