Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 26, 2023 Deals Sep 26, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $2.99 Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $6.99 An Island Princess Starts a Scandal by Adriana Herrera Get This Deal $1.99 Bookish and the Beast by Ashley Poston Get This Deal $1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slatter Get This Deal $1.99 Slender Man by Anonymous Get This Deal $2.99 The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw Get This Deal $1.99 The Late Mrs. Willoughby by Claudia Gray Get This Deal $1.99 Bindle Punk Bruja by Desideria Mesa Get This Deal $2.99 Of Wolves and Men by Barry Lopez Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 Toil & Trouble by Tess Sharpe, Jessica Spotswood (editors) Get This Deal $1.99 The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling Get This Deal $1.99 The Testaments by Margaret Atwood Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.24 The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead Get This Deal $1.99 The Lady's Guide to Petticoats and Piracy by Mackenzi Lee Get This Deal $2.99 Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano Get This Deal $1.99 Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here are the Highest-Rated Books From Every Country The Bestseller List is Broken When Snoopy Ruled the Music Charts: The Story of "Snoopy Vs. the Red Baron" "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives 9 Nonfiction Books To Make You Rethink the World Around You The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists