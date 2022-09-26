Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 26, 2022 Deals Sep 26, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. HarperCollins Children's BooksToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by HarperCollins Children's Books. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 The Book of Delights by Ross Gay Get This Deal $3.99 Being Mortal by Atul Gawande Get This Deal $4.99 Origin by Dan Brown Get This Deal $4.99 My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite Get This Deal $5.99 The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson Get This Deal $1.99 The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley Get This Deal $4.99 Pretty Things by Janelle Brown Get This Deal $1.99 The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park Get This Deal $2.99 Bitter Greens by Kate Forsyth Get This Deal $2.99 A Personal Matter by Kenzaburo Oë Get This Deal $2.99 As Long as We Both Shall Live by Joann Chaney Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 One Amazing Thing by Chitra Divakaruni Get This Deal $1.99 The Restorer by Amanda Stevens Get This Deal $2.99 Sex, Murder and a Double Latte by Kyra Davis Get This Deal $1.99 The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Antihero Characters in Literature Weaving Magic: 8 Fantasy Books With Magic Systems Based on Art The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now The Worst Character Names in the History of Literature 20 Must-Read Novels Based On Or Inspired By Video Games