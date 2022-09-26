Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 26, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
HarperCollins Children's Books

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by HarperCollins Children's Books.

Today's Featured Deals

The Book of Delights
$3.99 The Book of Delights by Ross Gay
Get This Deal
Being Mortal
$3.99 Being Mortal by Atul Gawande
Get This Deal
Origin
$4.99 Origin by Dan Brown
Get This Deal
My Sister, the Serial Killer
$4.99 My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
Get This Deal
The Body: A Guide for Occupants
$5.99 The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson
Get This Deal
The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie
$1.99 The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley
Get This Deal
Pretty Things
$4.99 Pretty Things by Janelle Brown
Get This Deal
The Days of Abandonment
$1.99 The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Perfect Escape
$1.99 The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park
Get This Deal
Bitter Greens
$2.99 Bitter Greens by Kate Forsyth
Get This Deal
A Personal Matter
$2.99 A Personal Matter by Kenzaburo Oë
Get This Deal
As Long as We Both Shall Live
$2.99 As Long as We Both Shall Live by Joann Chaney
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

One Amazing Thing
$2.99 One Amazing Thing by Chitra Divakaruni
Get This Deal
The Restorer
$1.99 The Restorer by Amanda Stevens
Get This Deal
Sex, Murder and a Double Latte
$2.99 Sex, Murder and a Double Latte by Kyra Davis
Get This Deal
The Gifts of Imperfection
$1.99 The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
Get This Deal
Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations